Ascent Group LLC Has $704,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14.8% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 117,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 550,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after acquiring an additional 58,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ stock traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $458.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,708,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,129,965. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.35. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

