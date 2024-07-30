Ascent Group LLC Has $550,000 Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Ascent Group LLC cut its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,980,000. Financial Symmetry Inc bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,026,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,814,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,651,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 828,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 501,484 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX remained flat at $25.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 78,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

