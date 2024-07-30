Ascent Group LLC Has $252,000 Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at about $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Equitable by 1,161.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227,568 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,242,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after buying an additional 1,139,814 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Equitable by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,958,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,815,000 after buying an additional 781,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,804,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,766,000 after buying an additional 637,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

Shares of EQH stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,695. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $43.53. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $429,564.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,775.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,627,658 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

