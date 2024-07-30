Ascent Group LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,514,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,378,000 after buying an additional 234,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,762,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,930,000 after buying an additional 182,845 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,819,000 after buying an additional 1,987,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,839,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,825,000 after buying an additional 782,579 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

EFV stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,701,652 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

