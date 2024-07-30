Ascent Group LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 332.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $817,603.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $5,847,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.59. 1,322,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,268. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $110.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.28.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

