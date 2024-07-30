Ascent Group LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Ascent Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2,004.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,142,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,148,000 after buying an additional 1,087,949 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 121,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 65,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,843,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL remained flat at $27.71 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,145. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.