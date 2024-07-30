Ascent Group LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,828 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,704,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,290 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,335,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,633,000 after purchasing an additional 559,019 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,074,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,366,000 after purchasing an additional 495,192 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 793.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 325,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after buying an additional 288,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.12.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock worth $9,449,309. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,744,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,858. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $110.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.59.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.