Ascent Group LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 72,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,895. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.13.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

