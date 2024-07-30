Ascent Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.43. 133,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,823. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $193.00 and a 12 month high of $275.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

