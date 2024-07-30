Ascent Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BIV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.06. 776,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,768. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

