Ascent Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.12. 221,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.52. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $66.83.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

