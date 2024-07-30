Ascent Group LLC Buys New Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 745 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EME stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $362.83. The stock had a trading volume of 409,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,602. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.50 and a 1-year high of $401.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $376.71 and its 200-day moving average is $331.60.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

