Arvinas’ (ARVN) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 110.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Arvinas from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Arvinas

Arvinas Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ARVN traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.09. 1,450,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,793. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $53.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.94 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 393.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.