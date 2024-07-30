Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank Of America (Bofa) from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $272.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $273.27.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $279.32 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $214.13 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a PE ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.74, for a total value of $2,181,530.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,560,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.