Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARW. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,976 shares of company stock worth $788,183. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.67. 373,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,292. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.71. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $143.41.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

