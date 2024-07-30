ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Short Interest Update

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 980,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Performance

ARR traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $20.65. 770,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,463. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $129.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.47 million. Analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,968,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550,122 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,913,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,035,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARR. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Further Reading

