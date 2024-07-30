ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 3.9%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 133.73 and last traded at 135.88. 3,621,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 12,688,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at 141.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ARM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 109.08.

ARM Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 152.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of 125.86.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. ARM’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ARM by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,600,000. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ARM by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 426,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,080,000 after acquiring an additional 56,351 shares during the period. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd raised its stake in ARM by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 54,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

