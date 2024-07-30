Argus Raises MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $600.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Argus from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised MSCI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $591.21.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $542.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $496.30 and its 200-day moving average is $524.24. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 143.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,719,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,886,777,000 after buying an additional 36,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,734,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,456,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,522,000 after purchasing an additional 623,712 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,038,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,234 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

