Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance
Shares of Ares Strategic Mining stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 34,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.14. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52 week low of 0.09 and a 52 week high of 0.20.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile
