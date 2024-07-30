Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 48,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Strategic Mining stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 34,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.14. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52 week low of 0.09 and a 52 week high of 0.20.

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of fluorspar properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 353 claims covering an area of approximately 5,982 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 55 claims covering an area of approximately 55,000 acres located in British Columbia.

