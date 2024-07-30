Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,310 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $17,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.93.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.43.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

