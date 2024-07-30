Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 572.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. On average, analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Arbutus Biopharma Trading Down 0.8 %
ABUS opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.
