Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.
Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance
Arbor Realty Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.59. 678,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424,417. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.77 and a 12-month high of $17.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 36.63 and a quick ratio of 36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.03.
Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 106.83%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.
