Arbe Robotics (ARBE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 70.80% and a negative net margin of 3,705.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. On average, analysts expect Arbe Robotics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARBE remained flat at $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 21,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,890. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $176.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.02. Arbe Robotics has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.13.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

