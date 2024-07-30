Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Short Interest Update

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,380,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 19,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.
Applied Digital Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Applied Digital
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,453,000 after buying an additional 5,945,559 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,168,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after buying an additional 2,547,485 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 92.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,426,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 1,163,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after buying an additional 940,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.
Applied Digital Company Profile
Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.
