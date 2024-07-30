Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Short Interest Update

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,380,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 19,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,134,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,288. The stock has a market cap of $546.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 4.56. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,337,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,453,000 after buying an additional 5,945,559 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,168,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 70.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after buying an additional 2,547,485 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 92.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,426,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 1,163,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,928,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,216,000 after buying an additional 940,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

