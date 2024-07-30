Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 109.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $17.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $329.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 631,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,340,812.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

