Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Down to $37.80

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.80, but opened at $36.40. Appian shares last traded at $38.01, with a volume of 141,338 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Appian Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.78 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 204.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.54 per share, with a total value of $1,220,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,655,847 shares in the company, valued at $287,400,496.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.54 per share, with a total value of $1,220,050.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,655,847 shares in the company, valued at $287,400,496.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III bought 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $90,364.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,689 shares in the company, valued at $551,685.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,081,568 shares of company stock valued at $35,608,802 in the last three months. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,081,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,008,000 after acquiring an additional 392,190 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Appian by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,812,000 after acquiring an additional 317,411 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter worth $10,534,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Appian by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 236,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Appian in the 4th quarter worth $7,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

