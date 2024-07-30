AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target Raised to $300.00

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AppFolio’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APPF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AppFolio from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies restated an overweight rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $277.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $229.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.25 and its 200 day moving average is $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.64 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $197.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.65, for a total value of $597,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at $12,033,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.65, for a total value of $597,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at $12,033,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander Wolf sold 10,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $2,502,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,693,471.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,444 shares of company stock worth $31,124,559. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 497.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 36,265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,815 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth about $4,415,000. Long Walk Management LP raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 122,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberndorf William E purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth about $3,020,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

