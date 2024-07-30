Antero Midstream (AM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

