ANSYS (ANSS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect ANSYS to post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ANSYS to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.00. 20,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,845. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

