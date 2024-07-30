Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target Raised to $23.50

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Compass Point from $22.00 to $23.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NLY. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.41. Annaly Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.54.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.01%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -268.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,729 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,449,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,578,000 after purchasing an additional 278,391 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 159.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,118,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $110,244,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,092,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,996,000 after purchasing an additional 41,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

