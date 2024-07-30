Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE) in the last few weeks:

7/29/2024 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $151.00.

7/25/2024 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $133.00.

7/24/2024 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $140.00.

7/23/2024 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $132.00 to $133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.4 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,090. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.50 and a 200-day moving average of $120.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 111.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 485.99%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth about $2,086,085,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $204,001,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,157,000 after purchasing an additional 650,248 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,205,000 after purchasing an additional 470,076 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $55,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

