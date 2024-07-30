Analysts Set The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Target Price at $98.75

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 1,204.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toro by 2,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Toro by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

TTC opened at $96.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.69. Toro has a twelve month low of $77.15 and a twelve month high of $104.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

