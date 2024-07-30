Analysts’ Downgrades for July 30th (ABT, BMO, CGTX, CRTO, CTRI, EC, FFIC, GNTX, HR, IART)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, July 30th:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX)

was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $16.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. BNP Paribas currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $83.00.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

