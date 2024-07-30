Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Short Interest Update

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.64.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.70). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

