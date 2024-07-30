Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Short Interest Update

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -0.64.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.70). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Report on AMLX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.