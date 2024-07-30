Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the June 30th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Amtech Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASYS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amtech Systems by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Price Performance

Shares of Amtech Systems stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. 26,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,257. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

