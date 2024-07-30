AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Stock Price Up 4.3%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $67.14 and last traded at $67.13. Approximately 35,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 775,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.37.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $60.26.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $820.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Boston Partners grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,884,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,541 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $70,617,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at about $45,481,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 107.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 764,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,820,000 after acquiring an additional 396,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,864,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

