Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.420-0.560 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Amkor Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.42-0.56 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.43.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,854,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.86. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,250 in the last ninety days. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Stories

