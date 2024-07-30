Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.785-1.885 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion. Amkor Technology also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.560 EPS.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 14.5 %

NASDAQ AMKR traded down $5.47 on Tuesday, reaching $32.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,623. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $44.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.14.

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,250. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

