Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,675 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.96% of Amkor Technology worth $75,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 63,104 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 69,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,745 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,694,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,250. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,854,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.78. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

