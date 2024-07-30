AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

AMERISAFE Stock Down 1.9 %

AMERISAFE stock opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $950.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $54.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53.

Insider Transactions at AMERISAFE

In related news, Director Michael J. Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSF. StockNews.com raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

