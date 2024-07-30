America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

CRMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, America’s Car-Mart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRMT

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.05. 41,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average is $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.01.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $364.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 26,410 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.74 per share, with a total value of $1,524,913.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 768,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,367,993.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On America’s Car-Mart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 220,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 27,027 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About America’s Car-Mart

(Get Free Report)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.