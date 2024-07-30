American Well (AMWL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect American Well to post earnings of ($3.73) per share for the quarter. American Well has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.60) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $59.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.10 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 137.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American Well to post $-16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE AMWL opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. American Well has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMWL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Well from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Well

About American Well

(Get Free Report)

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.