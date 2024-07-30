American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.480-10.720 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Tower also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.48-$10.72 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $222.92.

Get American Tower alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

American Tower Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of AMT traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.12. 1,062,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,378. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.05 and its 200-day moving average is $193.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. American Tower has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $222.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.