American Public Education (APEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $154.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.34 million. On average, analysts expect American Public Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:APEI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.57. 62,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,743. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APEI shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on American Public Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

In other news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,979.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,979.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $27,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

