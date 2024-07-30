American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.53-5.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.530-5.730 EPS.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $97.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,069. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.74 and a 200 day moving average of $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $97.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.15.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

