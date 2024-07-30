Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,510,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 492,530 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.69% of Ameren worth $333,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 108.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.91.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,335. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $86.39.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

