Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Update

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,200 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the June 30th total of 283,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Amada Price Performance
AMDWF stock remained flat at $10.98 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97. Amada has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $10.98.
About Amada
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amada
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.