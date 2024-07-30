Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Altrius Global Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DIVD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0529 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.
Altrius Global Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DIVD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.15. 2,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916. Altrius Global Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42.
About Altrius Global Dividend ETF
