Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Short Interest Down 13.9% in July

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Altigen Communications Stock Performance
Shares of ATGN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.68. 36,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,239. Altigen Communications has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.
About Altigen Communications
