ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.63

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.63 and last traded at $56.63, with a volume of 5853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.42.

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $52.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDOG. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 359,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 54,771 shares during the period.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

